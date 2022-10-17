Updated: 10 wounded in weekend Richmond shootings

A man found fatally shot Sunday evening in Shockoe Bottom was one of two people killed and 10 wounded in eight separate shooting incidents in Richmond over the weekend.

Richmond police called the spate of shootings a "stark reminder" that gun violence is not the solution. "As a community, we must find more constructive ways of resolving conflict with each other,” police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement, adding that Richmond detectives worked throughout the weekend following up on numerous leads.

Smith said Richmond police will continue to address violence "wherever we find it" and asked the public to help. "If you see something, say something," the chief said, noting that anonymous tips are always welcomed.

In the latest killing, city officers responded about 8:49 p.m. Sunday to the first block of South 22nd Street in Shockoe Bottom for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, another man arrived in a private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.

Richmond detectives determined the two incidents are related.

The name of the victim who died is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

Police urged anyone with information about the shootings to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.