UPDATED: Jury urges 33-year term for second man guilty of murdering 9-year-old Markiya Dickson

They then deliberated for 2½ hours on Davis' sentence after hearing from Markiya's parents about how her death has affected their family.

Dickson said their 12-year-old daughter was beside Markiya when she was shot and became covered in blood. The girl recently had a nightmare that someone would kill her.

"We always told them, we'd protect them," Dickson told the jury. "I couldn't protect her from this."

Dickson said it's sometimes hard to look at her son, who she said looks just like Markiya. He's so young, he doesn't have memories of his slain sister. For their older daughter, "those memories of Markiya end at 9 years old."

Whitfield said he can't bring himself to watch footage of the daughter he lost.

"The sound of her voice just kills me ... I'm numb. I have no more tears. I cry on the inside," he said.

Whitfield made an impassioned plea of jurors, asking them to "set the standard" in Richmond.

"Y'all got to set the standards out here on the streets," he said, "because people are looking at this to see if they can kill, do some time and get back out on these streets."