UPDATED: Man arrested after shooting involving Chesterfield police officers, barricade situation

Chesterfield County police said late Thursday that a man had been arrested after a barricade situation at a Midlothian home in which he was shot by county police officers.
The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
About 7:35 p.m., police responded to a home in the 11300 block of Sunfield Drive after receiving a report that a man had threatened a woman with a knife and had held her against her will. The residence is about a mile south of Genito Road and Hull Street Road.
After responding officers entered the house, police said, the man exited a bedroom and pointed what appeared to be a long gun at them. The officers fired at the man, who then went back into the bedroom.
Police said the officers made a tactical withdrawal from the house with the unharmed woman. Additional personnel were called to the scene, including SWAT team members.
Police said officers deployed a "technological resource" to determine the man's location and that he tried to disable it. Officers then used a second "technological measure" and observed that the man was injured and somewhat lethargic.
SWAT officers then entered the house. The man had a knife when officers encountered him, but they were able to disarm him and take him into custody, police said.
Police said a long gun was observed in the house and that officers were in the process of obtaining search warrants for the residence.
