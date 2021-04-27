UPDATED: Man arrested in shooting in Henrico parking lot that left man critically injured

Henrico County police are investigating after a shooting between two people in a warehouse’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon left a man with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Gerren Keith Granger, 37, of Henrico and charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

About 2:20 p.m., Henrico police received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Mary Street, just northeast of the Interstate 64 exit for Richmond International Airport.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been injured in the shooting. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was an act of violence toward employees or the employer, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rosser at (804) 501-5247. You can also submit tips anonymously by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app.