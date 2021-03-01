UPDATED: Man faces more charges after hit-and-run crash kills Henrico police captain out for a jog

Regensburg faces additional charges in King William County, where he was taken into custody about 24 hours after the Henrico incident and following a brief chase along the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway.

Henrico police had tipped off the King William Sheriff’s Office about "a possible location of Regensburg," according to a news release from Sheriff J.S. "Jeff" Walton.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies, along with Henrico officers, saw Regensburg leave a home on Oxford Lane and head east on the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway in a car belonging to a family member who, authorities said, did not give Regensburg permission to use it.

Deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle Regensburg was driving, when he sped off eastbound, authorities said.

They eventually stopped the vehicle just before the town of Aylett, less than 5 miles northeast of where the deputies first spotted Regensburg.

Sheriff Walton said speeds reached up to 90 mph, but the pursuit was "short-lived, less than five minutes."

"The traffic was light at that time," Walton said in an email. "However, he quickly came upon traffic and could not get around and stopped."

Walton said no other measures were used to stop Regensburg.