UPDATED: Man faces more charges after hit-and-run crash kills Henrico police captain out for a jog

Henrico County police Capt. Donald L. Lambert Jr. was out for a jog Saturday morning when he was fatally struck by a tow truck that also hit an occupied car and a shed before the driver fled the scene on foot, authorities said Monday.
Just after 11 a.m., Lambert, a 33-year veteran with the police division, was off duty and running not far from home, according to Lt. Matt Pecka, a department spokesman. He died at the scene.
"He jogs regularly, and he was jogging along Greenwood Road and was struck by the vehicle," Pecka said. "It was a pretty tragic scene."
The first impact occurred where Greenwood intersects with Francis Road, just north of where Greenwood crosses under Interstate 295. An occupied vehicle was struck. Pecka said no one was injured in that crash.
Then, between Greenwood Glen Drive and Winfrey Road, Lambert was hit. That stretch of road is under construction and has no shoulder, Pecka said.
A third crash occurred between Winfrey and Woodman roads, where the vehicle that Pecka described as a "wrecker" or tow truck struck a shed.
The scene stretched just under a mile.
On Sunday, Henrico police charged Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, of Chesterfield County with hit-and-run involving an occupied vehicle and hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Regensburg faces additional charges in King William County, where he was taken into custody about 24 hours after the Henrico incident and following a brief chase along the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway.
Henrico police had tipped off the King William Sheriff’s Office about "a possible location of Regensburg," according to a news release from Sheriff J.S. "Jeff" Walton.
Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies, along with Henrico officers, saw Regensburg leave a home on Oxford Lane and head east on the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway in a car belonging to a family member who, authorities said, did not give Regensburg permission to use it.
Deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle Regensburg was driving, when he sped off eastbound, authorities said.
They eventually stopped the vehicle just before the town of Aylett, less than 5 miles northeast of where the deputies first spotted Regensburg.
Sheriff Walton said speeds reached up to 90 mph, but the pursuit was "short-lived, less than five minutes."
"The traffic was light at that time," Walton said in an email. "However, he quickly came upon traffic and could not get around and stopped."
Walton said no other measures were used to stop Regensburg.
There was no indication of alcohol use, Walton said. Pecka said Henrico investigators were still investigating whether alcohol or speed were factors in Saturday's incident.
Regensburg was taken into custody and turned over to Henrico authorities, who charged him in connection to the hit-and-runs.
In King William, Regenburg faces charges for felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Regensburg was arraigned in Henrico General District Court on Monday morning. The case was continued until Thursday, when a special prosecutor from Williamsburg and James City County will take over the case.
Matt Mikula was appointed to represent Regensburg and declined to comment on the case Monday.
Lambert directed the Henrico Police Division's special operations group, and is remembered as a leader among department officials. He leaves behind a wife as well as two children and two stepchildren, all of whom are grown.
