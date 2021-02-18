UPDATED: Man identified in shooting involving Chesterfield police officers, barricade situation

Chesterfield County police are investigating after a man was arrested following a barricade situation at a Midlothian home on Thursday night in which he was shot by county police officers.

The man, identified Friday as 50-year-old Bruce W. Terry, was taken to a hospital and remained hospitalized Friday afternoon. He is facing several charges, including domestic assault and abduction.

About 7:35 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 11300 block of Sunfield Drive after receiving a report that a man had threatened a woman with a knife and had held her against her will. The residence is about a mile south of Genito Road and Hull Street Road.

After responding officers entered the house, police said, Terry exited a bedroom and pointed what appeared to be a long gun at them. The officers fired at Terry, who then went back into the bedroom.

Police said the officers made a tactical withdrawal from the house to get the unharmed woman to safety. Additional personnel were called to the scene, including SWAT team members.

Police said officers deployed a "technological resource" to determine Terry's location and that he tried to disable it. Officers then used a second "technological measure" and observed that Terry was injured and somewhat lethargic.