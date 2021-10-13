UPDATED: Police arrest man in fatal shooting of driver in Henrico

Police are investigating the slaying of a driver who was shot in his car in Henrico County on Tuesday before driving into Richmond, where he died of his injuries.
Police said Wednesday evening that they had arrested his assailant, 25-year-old Deontre L. Maryland of Richmond, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said he fired into the victim’s car before riding off on a bicycle.
The victim was identified as Hassan Dixon, 51, whose last known address was on Patrick Avenue in Richmond near the Henrico County line.
The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue, near its intersection with Parkview Avenue, Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said.
Pecka said an adult male driver — later identified as Dixon — was in a sedan when Maryland arrived on a bicycle. The two engaged one another, and during their interaction, shots were fired into the vehicle.
The driver then left the scene toward Parkview Avenue and was later located at Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road in Richmond. The driver died of his injuries at the scene, Pecka said.
The cyclist fled on his bike toward Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Laburnum Avenue, Pecka said.
Richmond police secured the scene while Henrico police took the lead in investigating the fatal shooting, after it was determined the victim was shot in Henrico.
Police said Maryland was arrested without incident Wednesday after officers on patrol were able to identify him through surveillance footage. He was being held without bail.
As the crime scene spanned across jurisdictions via busy intersections, detectives believe others may have information leading up to this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Rosser at (804) 501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
