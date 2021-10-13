UPDATED: Police arrest man in fatal shooting of driver in Henrico

Police are investigating the slaying of a driver who was shot in his car in Henrico County on Tuesday before driving into Richmond, where he died of his injuries.

Police said Wednesday evening that they had arrested his assailant, 25-year-old Deontre L. Maryland of Richmond, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said he fired into the victim’s car before riding off on a bicycle.

The victim was identified as Hassan Dixon, 51, whose last known address was on Patrick Avenue in Richmond near the Henrico County line.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue, near its intersection with Parkview Avenue, Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said.

Pecka said an adult male driver — later identified as Dixon — was in a sedan when Maryland arrived on a bicycle. The two engaged one another, and during their interaction, shots were fired into the vehicle.

The driver then left the scene toward Parkview Avenue and was later located at Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road in Richmond. The driver died of his injuries at the scene, Pecka said.