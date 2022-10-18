 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated: Police chief reacts to stabbing at Brookland Middle School

A seventh-grader was hospitalized Tuesday with serious injuries after being stabbing at Brookland Middle School. Another student, also in seventh grade, is the suspect, police said. 

The stabbing happened at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday in a locker room of the 9200 block of Lydell Drive school, police said.

Police said they believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and that they’re investigating the relationship between the two students. Police also recovered what they called a “small-bladed knife” at the scene.

“This is unfortunately an incident where we are still seeing kids are unable to resolve conflict without resorting to violence,” said Henrico County police Chief Eric English.

Brookland Middle School lies in Henrico’s Fairfield district represented by Roscoe D. Cooper III. As a member of the school board and the father of a seventh-grader, Cooper said his heart breaks for the students, parents and faculty of the school system.

“Safety is our number one concern. As a parent, as a school board member, and as a pastor, each one of our students and our staff are our highest priorities,” said Cooper. “Their safety is paramount for us and no student or staff should be afraid to come to school, or to learn or to do their jobs.”

Cooper said he hopes to do everything in his power to support students moving forward as the school system continues to provide counseling services and revaluate security measures.

“We are always evaluating our campus school safety and security,” said Henrico School Superintendent Amy Cashwell. “We're looking at every angle and we are never complacent with our safety plans.”

Henrico police worked with Henrico County Public Schools as parents and guardians arrived at the school early Tuesday, police said.

English credited a school resource officer with intervening, as well as an SRO who was injured during a fight at Highland Springs High School on Monday.

“We try not to get involved unless we absolutely have to and unfortunately, we've seen over the last few days, we've had to be involved in these types of incidents,” said English.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

