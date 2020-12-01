UPDATED: Police identify driver who died after Chesterfield crash, possible medical emergency

UPDATE: Chesterfield County police said Wednesday that the driver who died Tuesday was county resident Jeremy C. Dunn, 37. Police said they still believe that Dunn, who lived in the 12600 block of Balta Road, suffered a medical emergency at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Chesterfield County police said a man died Tuesday after a crash that might have been preceded by a medical emergency.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Old Gun Road West. Police said a 2018 Dodge work van was leaving a residence when it hit a mailbox, crossed the roadway, went into a ditch and then up an embankment, before striking a vehicle on private property.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said the initial investigation indicated that the driver had suffered a medical emergency.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.