UPDATED: Police identify man who was found shot to death on Hull Street in South Richmond

UPDATE: Richmond police said Monday that the man who was shot last week along Hull Street has been identified as Nicholas Yarborough. Police said he was in his 20s but did not provide a place of residence.

ORIGINAL: A man was shot to death along Hull Street on Wednesday morning, Richmond police said.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Hull Street, where they found an unresponsive man in a front yard. The man, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Hull Street is a major thoroughfare and detectives ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious this morning in that Hull Street area, near the intersection of Broad Rock Road, to contact detectives,” police said in a statement later Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.