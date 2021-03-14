 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Police identify victims of early Saturday morning shooting in Henrico County
7 comments

UPDATED: Police identify victims of early Saturday morning shooting in Henrico County

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights.jpg

A man was shot to death in East End.

An early morning shooting left two dead and several others injured on Saturday, Henrico County police said.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Henrico authorities began receiving several emergency phone calls reporting a shooting in the 5100 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, near Richmond Raceway.

As police arrived, several people were in a parking lot, including several who were injured.

Two men died as a result of their injuries, police said. Additional victims, though police did not say how many, are being treated at area hospitals with critical injuries.

Police identified the men Sunday morning, Markus Floyd, 32, and Sadao Richardson, 34. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com to submit tips anonymously.

7 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Stoney, city officials and local clergy plant two oak trees in honor of COVID victims

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News