UPDATED: Police: Richmond man arrested after punching trooper during I-64 traffic stop, trying to get gun

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia State Police said a Richmond man has been arrested after punching a state trooper in the face and trying to obtain his gun during a struggle that followed a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Police said two motorists observed the struggle, stopped, and were able to pull the suspect off the trooper. The motorists held the man until additional law enforcement arrived.

"We are greatly appreciative of the valiant actions put forth by the two men who came to the aid" of the trooper, said Capt. Ted E. Jones, commander of state police's Richmond Division. "There is no telling how this situation may have ended had these men not arrived when they did and had the suspect taken possession of the trooper's firearm."

Police said Jessy Jimenez Remigios, 23, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer; obstruction of justice; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; damage to property; and speeding.

According to state police, the incident began at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday when trooper M.W. Deus saw a westbound vehicle speeding on I-64. Police said the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren and that Remigios pulled over on the right shoulder, near the exit for Mechanicsville Turnpike.