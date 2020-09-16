UPDATED: Police: Richmond man arrested after punching trooper during I-64 traffic stop, trying to get gun

Virginia State Police said a Richmond man has been arrested after punching a state trooper in the face and trying to obtain his gun during a struggle that followed a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.
Police said two motorists observed the struggle, stopped, and were able to pull the suspect off the trooper. The motorists held the man until additional law enforcement arrived.
"We are greatly appreciative of the valiant actions put forth by the two men who came to the aid" of the trooper, said Capt. Ted E. Jones, commander of state police's Richmond Division. "There is no telling how this situation may have ended had these men not arrived when they did and had the suspect taken possession of the trooper's firearm."
Police said Jessy Jimenez Remigios, 23, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer; obstruction of justice; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; damage to property; and speeding.
According to state police, the incident began at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday when trooper M.W. Deus saw a westbound vehicle speeding on I-64. Police said the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren and that Remigios pulled over on the right shoulder, near the exit for Mechanicsville Turnpike.
During the stop, the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said. Remigios complied with Deus' request to exit his vehicle and sat on the guardrail.
When Deus returned to his patrol car, Remigios returned to his car to retrieve something — later determined to be a bag of marijuana — and then threw it into the woods, police said.
Police said the trooper saw what happened and approached Remigios, who became combative. During an ensuing struggle that led to both men being on the ground, Remigios punched Deus in the face and at one point attempted to seize the trooper's sidearm.
Deus was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of facial injuries and has since been released. Remigios also was taken to the medical center, as a precautionary measure, and is now being held at Henrico County Jail.
