UPDATED: Son charged with killing mother in South Richmond

Richmond police said Thursday that a 26-year-old man has been charged with homicide after an assault left his mother dead in South Side.

About 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road, just north of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, after receiving a report of a person down. Arriving officers found an unresponsive woman who had been injured in an assault.

The woman, identified Thursday as 55-year-old Melissa Paige, was pronounced dead at the scene. The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Police said Thursday that Paige's son, John Chillum, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.