UPDATED: Son charged with second-degree murder after mother was struck by a car, killed in Henrico County

A mother called 9-1-1 moments before her son allegedly ran her down with a car Thursday morning, according to Henrico County police.

Robyn I. Keels, 59, of Chesterfield County, was killed. Her 30-year-old son, Andre Vincent Keels, of Henrico, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Henrico police initially responded to the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive for a mental health call for service. At 9:27 a.m. Thursday, a 9-1-1 caller reported a naked man outside yelling, according to police. Lt. Matt Pecka, a spokesman for the department, later said it was Robyn Keels who had initially called police.

By the time officers arrived, they found Robyn Keels "with trauma" in a nearby front yard. The naked man, later identified as her son, was in the driver's seat of a Hyundai SUV, which police said was used to strike the woman.

Police said the deadly interaction occurred just before officers arrived.

Andre Keels was taken to a hospital and medically cleared before he was taken into custody.

Police said they are working alongside the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can call Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581. Community members may provide anonymous tips by calling (804) 780-1000 or online at p3TIPS.com.