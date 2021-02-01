UPDATED: Spotsylvania man identified as driver who was fatally shot during incident involving Caroline sheriff's deputies

Virginia State Police are investigating after a Spotsylvania County man was fatally shot Monday during an incident involving Caroline County sheriff’s deputies.

According to state police, Caroline sheriff’s deputies responded about 5 p.m. Monday to the 17000 block of Countyline Church Road after receiving a 911 call about a 2007 Dodge Magnum stopped in the road with an unconscious driver.

By the time deputies arrived, the driver — identified Tuesday as 58-year-old Richard Fenton Thomas — had regained consciousness, state police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“During the interaction, Thomas refused to comply with commands given by the deputies, and was subsequently shot,” state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport wrote in a news release, adding that the deputies immediately called for medical assistance.

Thomas died at the scene. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for examination.

State police said that they are investigating the incident at the request of the Caroline sheriff. Dashcam footage was recovered from the deputies’ vehicles and is part of the investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, state police will deliver the findings to the Caroline commonwealth’s attorney for review.