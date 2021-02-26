UPDATED: State police troopers justified in fatal shooting of Xzavier Hill on I-64 in Goochland, grand jury finds

Hill’s family

Members of Hill’s family were allowed to view the police dashcam video days after the shooting, and his mother, LaToya Benton, said during a Jan. 15 news conference that the troopers’ actions were unjustified, based on what she observed in the video.

Benton said the officers never gave her son a chance to get out of his car, that he placed his left hand outside the driver’s side window when commanded by troopers to show his hands, and she didn’t see a gun in her son’s hands in the moments before he was shot. She also said Hill was left-handed and “couldn’t shoot with his right hand.”

The findings of fact say the gun Hill displayed was not captured on the dashcam video because of the position of the trooper’s car with respect to Hill’s vehicle.

“From the vantage point on the sloping median embankment, being above and looking down into the Mercedes, the troopers were in a position to see Mr. Hill’s movements, and the handgun he possessed, that are not captured by the dashboard camera video,” the report says.