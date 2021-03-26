UPDATED: Teenage girl dies after shooting in Henrico near Godwin High School

A teenage girl was fatally shot Friday afternoon outside of a home in Henrico County’s Gayton Forest West subdivision, and police are investigating her death as a homicide.
The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died, said Henrico police spokesperson Matt Pecka. Police did not release her name, citing her age.
The shooting — which led to a temporary lockdown of Godwin High School amid the search for the shooter — occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road, near Windingridge Drive and just east of Pump Road.
There was a heavy police presence in the area Friday evening, searching for the shooter. Henrico police issued a description of the shooter on Twitter and said he was considered to be armed.
“HPD sending out reverse 9-1-1 to alert area residents of the suspect description,” Henrico police wrote. “Younger black male, 5’8”, 125, wearing a 2-toned hooded sweatshirt with camouflage on the bottom. The suspect was further wearing a mask last seen on foot.”
Godwin High School Principal Leigh Dunavant wrote in an letter to parents that the school’s students and staff were all safe despite the school being locked down.
Just before 7:30 p.m., the lockdown was lifted. School personnel were on-site to help reunite students with parents and guardians.
Godwin had a home football game scheduled for 7 p.m. against Henrico High School, but the game was called off. Dunavant said the game might be rescheduled.
Megan Cinder lives about 100 yards from the site of the shooting and is in her first year as president of the neighborhood homeowners association.
Trees separate her neighborhood from Godwin’s football field, and a gravel path connects the neighborhood to the school property.
Cinder said she was in her garage about 4:30 p.m. when she heard five to eight gunshots. Scared that her husband and son had been shot — they had been out riding bikes — she came running out of the garage.
She soon saw that her husband and son were safe, but also witnessed an ambulance taking someone away.
“The whole neighborhood is going to be traumatized by this,” said Cinder, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years.
She said her neighborhood is lively, with a ton of kids always out playing.
“How am I ever going to feel safe?” she said. “There’s too much hate in this world. It’s scary. It’s scary to be a parent right now.”
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Staff writers Ali Rockett, Mike Szvetitz, Shawn Cox and Eric Kolenich contributed to this report.