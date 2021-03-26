UPDATED: Teenage girl shot in Henrico neighborhood; Godwin High's lockdown has been lifted

Godwin had a home football game scheduled for 7 p.m. against Henrico High School, but the game was called off. Dunavant said the game might be rescheduled.

Megan Cinder lives about 100 yards from the site of the shooting and is in her first year as president of the neighborhood homeowners association.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trees separate her neighborhood from Godwin’s football field, and a gravel path connects the neighborhood to the school property.

Cinder said she was in her garage about 4:30 p.m. when she heard five to eight gunshots. Scared that her husband and son had been shot — they had been out riding bikes — she came running out of the garage.

She soon saw that her husband and son were safe, but also witnessed an ambulance taking someone away.

"The whole neighborhood is going to be traumatized by this," said Cinder, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years.

She said her neighborhood is lively, with a ton of kids always out playing.

"How am I ever going to feel safe?” she said. “There’s too much hate in this world. It's scary. It's scary to be a parent right now."