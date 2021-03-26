UPDATED: Teenage girl shot in Henrico neighborhood; Godwin High's lockdown has been lifted

Henrico County police are canvassing the area of Gayton Forest West subdivision, near Godwin High School, after a teenage girl was shot Friday afternoon.

The girl has been taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Lt. Matt Pecka, a Henrico police spokesperson.

Godwin High School, which had a football game scheduled for 7 p.m., is on lockdown, Pecka said. Godwin's principal said the game will not be played Friday but could be rescheduled.

School officials are on-site to help reunite students with parents and guardians.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road, near Windingridge Drive. There was is a heavy police presence in the area Friday evening, searching for the shooter.

About 7 p.m., Henrico police issued a description of the suspect on Twitter.

"HPD sending out reverse 9-1-1 to alert area residents of the suspect description," Henrico police wrote. "Younger black male, 5’8”, 125, wearing a 2-toned hooded sweatshirt with camouflage on the bottom. The suspect was further wearing a mask last seen on foot."