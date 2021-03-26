UPDATED: Teenage girl shot in Henrico neighborhood; Godwin High's lockdown has been lifted

Henrico County police are canvassing the area of Gayton Forest West subdivision, near Godwin High School, after a teenage girl was shot Friday afternoon.
The girl has been taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Lt. Matt Pecka, a Henrico police spokesperson.
Godwin High School, which had a football game scheduled for 7 p.m., is on lockdown, Pecka said. Godwin's principal said the game will not be played Friday but could be rescheduled.
School officials are on-site to help reunite students with parents and guardians.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road, near Windingridge Drive. There was is a heavy police presence in the area Friday evening, searching for the shooter.
"HPD sending out reverse 9-1-1 to alert area residents of the suspect description," Henrico police wrote. "Younger black male, 5’8”, 125, wearing a 2-toned hooded sweatshirt with camouflage on the bottom. The suspect was further wearing a mask last seen on foot."
Godwin High School Principal Leigh Dunavant wrote in an letter to parents that the school's students and staff were all safe.
"They're currently inside (locker room, fieldhouse, school, etc.) while Henrico Police investigate an afternoon shooting in a neighborhood not far from our school," she wrote.
"I will continue to stay in touch this evening," she added. "Please stay close to your phone and email for updates."
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
This is a developing story. For the latest, go to Richmond.com.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD