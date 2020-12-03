UPDATED: Teenager arrested in October slaying in South Richmond

UPDATE: Richmond police said Thursday that a teenager has been arrested in the Oct. 11 slaying of Ricky Seldon in South Side. The person was identified only as a male in his late teens.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

ORIGINAL: Richmond police have identified two homicide victims who were found dead this week in separate killings.

Ricky G. Seldon, 33, of Chesterfield County, was identified as the man found deceased about 11:37 p.m. Sunday in an industrial area in the 100 block of Erich Road, off Midlothian Turnpike. He died of an apparent gunshot wound.

In another homicide, Daniel A. Stark, 39, of Richmond, was identified as the man found dead Tuesday inside a home in the 1800 block of Fernbrook Road. Stark was unresponsive and suffering from unidentified trauma when officers arrived to the scene. He was pronounced dead.