UPDATED: Truck driver found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2018 death of Hanover firefighter

Labarge, however, told state police at the hospital that night and again in testimony Wednesday that he was traveling at 60 to 65 mph in the 70 mph zone.

He said he was driving in the right center lane when his truck was buffeted by strong wind. He steered toward the left center lane to counter the wind and then spotted the brightly lit fire truck. When he attempted to move back to the right center lane the truck hydroplaned and he lost all control, unable to steer or brake.

County emergency personnel in an ambulance responding to the scene of the first crash that night testified that two tractor trailers passed them on the right. Labarge was driving one of two trucks traveling together from Springfield to Chester to pick up a load of water.

Labarge testified that he did not pass any emergency vehicle but that he could see emergency lights behind him on the highway.

Pointing out a number of discrepancies in Labarge's accounts, Stephen B. Royalty, the assistant commonwealth's attorney prosecuting the case, argued to Kelly in closing that "His credibility is suspect."

"That Engine 6 was out there flashing its lights to the world," said Royalty. Labarge was driving 60 to 65 mph in high wind and rain and changed lanes toward an emergency vehicle, said the prosecutor.