UPDATED: Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting at 7-Eleven on Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond police said a man was in custody after a man was fatally shot during a fight Thursday night near the intersection of Chamberlayne and Azalea avenues.

About 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot at a 7-Eleven store.

Arriving officers found Vanterry M. Fields suffering from gunshot wounds. Fields, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Craig Maryland was immediately taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not provide a place of residence for either man. Police said Fields and Maryland knew each other and had gotten into a fight.

