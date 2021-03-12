Va. Parole Board scandal: 'It appears that neither the rules nor the laws were followed' in votes to release convicted killers, prosecutor says

The manner in which they were released was "done in a way that was designed to get 'em out," Ferguson added. "In a lot of these cases, these people had been denied parole in a matter of months before [they subsequently were released on parole]. And I can tell you that in at least some of these cases, the victims' families were just totally devastated."

"It appears that they just had an agenda and that these [inmates] were getting older and they wanted them out of prison - and that's what they did," he said.

Ferguson filed three complaints with the OSIG, who substantiated allegations against the parole board in all three Suffolk cases last fall. But the findings were kept secret from the public and the General Assembly. Even Ferguson was kept in the dark, he said.

OSIG made heavy redactions to the public version of reports in half a dozen cases that were provided to news media last year. The inmates' names and the nature of the parole board violations were not disclosed.

Unredacted copies of those reports recently have been made available to a handful of reporters, and the substantiated allegations largely are identical in each parolee's case.