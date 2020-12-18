Va. Supreme Court allows Hopewell and Prince George to hold jury trials in Beacon Theater during pandemic

The Hopewell Courthouse, which is across the street from the theater, would be used during trials to stage incarcerated defendants standing trial, along with witnesses who will testify.

It was determined that no courtroom or courthouse in the 6th Judicial District can accommodate a public jury trial while maintaining social distancing requirements and protecting public health and safety, Judge Tomko wrote in the courts' plan.

The other circuit courts in the 6th Judicial District - Greensville County/Emporia, Brunswick County and Sussex County - have been authorized to hold jury trials inside Golden Leaf Commons, a 9,000-square-foot multi-use assembly hall in Greensville and owned and operated by that locality, according to the plan.

Laurin Willis, general manager of the Beacon Theater, said the theater's only requirement for courts using the facility is that trials cannot be held on days that performances have been scheduled.

"This is something we originally started talking about back in June and July," Willis said. "The only stipulations that we put upon them were that it can't be on days where we have shows. And with the way that shows are falling off right now, to late 2021 to early 2022, I actually have more openings now than I did back when we were originally talking to them."