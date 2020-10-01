Va. Supreme Court authorizes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights to resume jury trials during pandemic

Only one of the five circuit courtrooms in Chesterfield will be used for jury trials. Colonial Heights has only one circuit courtroom.

The presiding judges will decide when breaks will be taken during jury trials, although one break every 90 minutes to two hours is planned "to permit the cleaning of high-touch surfaces and to allow jurors to wash their hands," according to the plan.

During breaks, the jurors will retire to a large, jury assembly room - not the small, traditional jury room at the rear of each courtroom - which will allow them to appropriately social distance themselves. Jurors also will deliberate their verdict in the assembly room.

The default standard during a jury trial will be that all participants, including jurors, wear face masks, and clear plastic face shields also will be provided to jurors, attorneys, defendants and witnesses each day. However, masks may be removed in limited, exceptional circumstances, according to the plan.

"Specifically, the judges of this circuit do not believe that masked jurors seated in a modified jury box are appropriate," the plan states. "The use of masks denies a defendant the right to view his jurors full in the face. Attorneys would be unable to gauge the reactions of jurors to testimony or argument. Face shields will be provided."