Va. Supreme Court authorizes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights to resume jury trials during pandemic

The Virginia Supreme Court on Wednesday authorized circuit courts in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights to resume criminal jury trials immediately, as long as both courts adhere to strict plans they devised to ensure the safety of all participants during the ongoing pandemic.
Both courts anticipate being ready to conduct jury trials beginning on Nov. 2, which will allow them to start paring down the backlog of cases that have accumulated since the state's highest court issued a "judicial emergency" in mid-March that barred jury trials across the state. Chesterfield has a backlog of about 45 cases; Colonial Heights, which has a caseload that is substantially lower, has only two defendants awaiting the scheduling of a jury trial, according to both courts' combined plan.
Chesterfield and Colonial Heights joins 12 other localities that have been given the green light by the Supreme Court to resume trials. Each circuit court in the state is required to submit a plan on how they would safely proceed, and each plan must be approved by a panel of three justices.
"A plan to eliminate all risk in any substantial undertaking is impossible," the judges of the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, wrote in their jury trial resumption plan. "A plan to mitigate virus transmission risk while simultaneously protecting the rights held by the people and enshrined in Constitutional law is both possible and prudent. Risk is not a new concept to Americans. Our republic was founded on the risk that free people are capable of self-government."
Henrico Circuit Court was the first in the state to successfully conduct a jury trial - on Sept. 16 - since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Richmond Circuit Court was given the go-ahead on Friday and hopes to conduct its first jury trial soon.
The region's other circuit courts in Petersburg, Hopewell and the counties of Hanover, Goochland, Powhatan, Prince George and Dinwiddie are still stalled by COVID-19 and are awaiting approval by the Supreme Court.
When jury trials resume in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, both courts' galleries - where spectators normally sit - will be used as the jury box. This will allow 16 to 20 jurors, staggered one-to-two per row, to sit six feet apart in all directions at all times, according to the courts' plan.
Jurors will be provided clear face shields, which will allow attorneys and other parties to "fully view respective jurors," the plan says.
In Chesterfield, the gallery for public viewing of the jury selection process and trial itself will be through a closed-circuit video feed at the county's Historic 1917 Courthouse a couple of miles away. Witnesses and victims will view the proceedings from a conference room with a closed video feed in the main courts building not far from the courtroom designated for the trial, according to the plan.
Limited space for spectators may also be available in the courtroom by seating them in the traditional jury box, which will not be used by jurors during the trial.
Only one of the five circuit courtrooms in Chesterfield will be used for jury trials. Colonial Heights has only one circuit courtroom.
The presiding judges will decide when breaks will be taken during jury trials, although one break every 90 minutes to two hours is planned "to permit the cleaning of high-touch surfaces and to allow jurors to wash their hands," according to the plan.
During breaks, the jurors will retire to a large, jury assembly room - not the small, traditional jury room at the rear of each courtroom - which will allow them to appropriately social distance themselves. Jurors also will deliberate their verdict in the assembly room.
The default standard during a jury trial will be that all participants, including jurors, wear face masks, and clear plastic face shields also will be provided to jurors, attorneys, defendants and witnesses each day. However, masks may be removed in limited, exceptional circumstances, according to the plan.
"Specifically, the judges of this circuit do not believe that masked jurors seated in a modified jury box are appropriate," the plan states. "The use of masks denies a defendant the right to view his jurors full in the face. Attorneys would be unable to gauge the reactions of jurors to testimony or argument. Face shields will be provided."
Tricia Muller, administrator of judicial operations for Chesterfield, said in an email that the circuit court will hold a special criminal docket on Oct. 9 to schedule the highest-priority trials as outlined in the plan. The remainder will be set at the regularly scheduled Nov. 16 docket call, she said.
A plan for the scheduling of civil jury trials will be incorporated as physical resources permit, as only one of five circuit courtrooms can accommodate jury trials under the approved conditions, she said.
Muller said Chief Circuit Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. was not available for comment on the resumption of jury trials in Chesterfield.
In addition to Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond and Colonial Heights, circuit courts in Virginia Beach, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, Norfolk and the counties of Albemarle, Alleghany, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford now have been approved to resume jury trials.
