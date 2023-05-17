VCU campus police are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be connected to multiple bicycle thefts on the school's Monroe Park campus over the weekend.

The department tweeted multiple screenshots from security camera footage captured around 4:45 p.m. Sunday that appear to show a man walking on campus with different bicycles. One of the pictures shows the man walking past the Physics Department building, which is on West Grace Street between North Laurel and North Pine streets.

The man is wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt with sleeves pushed up to his elbows, dark pants, athletic shoes and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU Police at (804) 828-1196.

