VCU police: Footage shows campus carjacking, robbery suspects

VCU police on Tuesday released video footage that they say shows suspects in a robbery and carjacking on campus.

Police responded to the D Deck parking facility at 515 N. 13th St., where a motorist said he "had parked his car and was walking towards an elevator when he heard two people yelling for help; when he stopped to check on the individuals, they physically assaulted him, took his car keys and other personal items," the department said.

The two suspects drove away in a 2015 green Lexus, police said. The victim had minor injuries.

VCU police later learned of a crash on Interstate 95 near the Broad Street exit.

"Two suspects ran from the scene of the accident for an unknown reason; both suspects ran onto VCU's MCV Campus where police believe they committed a robbery and carjacking," the statement said.

Virginia State Police are handling the crash investigation. VCU police are investigating the carjacking and robbery investigation.