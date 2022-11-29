 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

VCU police: Footage shows campus carjacking, robbery suspects

  • 0

VCU police on Tuesday released video footage that they say shows suspects in a robbery and carjacking on campus. The department in a statement said Richmond police and VCU police were notified of the incident at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

VCU police on Tuesday released video footage that they say shows suspects in a robbery and carjacking on campus. 

The department in a statement said Richmond police and VCU police were notified of the incident at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police responded to the D Deck parking facility at 515 N. 13th St., where a motorist said he "had parked his car and was walking towards an elevator when he heard two people yelling for help; when he stopped to check on the individuals, they physically assaulted him, took his car keys and other personal items," the department said.

The two suspects drove away in a 2015 green Lexus, police said. The victim had minor injuries. 

People are also reading…

VCU police later learned of a crash on Interstate 95 near the Broad Street exit.

"Two suspects ran from the scene of the accident for an unknown reason; both suspects ran onto VCU's MCV Campus where police believe they committed a robbery and carjacking," the statement said. 

Virginia State Police are handling the crash investigation. VCU police are investigating the carjacking and robbery investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 828-1234. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News