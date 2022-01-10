VCU police officer indicted for assault and battery

An officer with Virginia Commonwealth University police has been indicted in Richmond Circuit Court for assault and battery, according to the city’s top prosecutor.

VCU Officer Polly F. Griffin was on-duty and in uniform at the time of the alleged offense, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said in a news release on Monday. Griffin was indicted by a grand jury last Tuesday on the single count, a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and/or up to a $2,500 fine.

The alleged assault occurred on Oct. 27, 2021, according to a statement from Corey Byers, a spokesperson for the university police department. VCU police launched an internal investigation into the incident and “based on the evidence of potential misconduct,” the department forwarded the matter to McEachin’s office, which led to last week’s indictment.

Griffin was arrested Monday, the statement said. She remains a VCU employee, the statement continued, but is not on active duty for VCU Police.

“The VCU Police Department expects highly professional conduct by all staff at all times. VCUPD investigates evidence of officer misconduct and takes the appropriate action,” the department said.