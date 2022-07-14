Veteran Colonial Heights officer returns from retirement as city's new police chief

A veteran Colonial Heights police commander who retired last year has returned to the force after being hired as the city’s new police chief.

William H. Anspach III, 52, was sworn in Monday. He will replace Jeff Faries, who held the job for 15 years before retiring March 31 amid an investigation of alleged “inappropriate behavior” while off duty.

Before retiring in July 2021, Anspach served 23 years with Colonial Heights police, working his way up from patrol officer to deputy chief.

“The city is very fortunate to be able to welcome William Anspach back in this capacity,” said City Manager Douglas Smith in a statement in announcing Anspach’s appointment. “Chief Anspach brings knowledge and vast experience to the city and department as chief of police.”

Anspach earned a bachelor’s degree in community and public affairs from Virginia Commonwealth University and is a graduate of the Criminal Justice Command College and the FBI National Academy. He got his start in policing with Petersburg, where he served three years before joining Colonial Heights.

“I always told [city leaders] that the first police chief job that I would ever apply for would be the city of Colonial Heights,” Anspach said in a phone interview. “I graduated high school here; I have family here; this has been my home for pretty much my entire life. I love this community, and this community has embraced me.”

“Really, every opportunity for advancement and training has come from the city,” he added. “I have done every job in this agency.”

Anspach said he retired in July 2021 to “see if I could learn something new,” because he had reached a plateau in his career with the department as deputy chief. “There was really no room for advancement for me.”

But when the chief’s job opened up, “I always have had a feeling that I want to serve my community ... and I threw my hat in the ring.”

Police identify Henrico man fatally shot by officer during confrontation with knife Police said the officer, who was not identified, has been employed by the department since June 2020.

The city, which advertised for the chief’s position after Faries retired, received applications from 28 candidates from Virginia and 10 other states, including North Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, Alabama, Florida, Texas, New Mexico and Alaska, Smith said in response to questions.

The candidates were narrowed to a selected group and interviewed by a panel that included Smith; Wayne Hoover, chief of Fire and EMS for Colonial Heights; and Sean Dunn, chief of police for Williamsburg.

Smith then interviewed a group of three finalists and selected Anspach for the job. He is being paid $135,400 annually.

Faries, Smith’s predecessor, announced his retirement amid an ongoing Virginia State Police investigation requested by Colonial Heights officials into what state police described in March as “allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity” by Faries.

Police have declined to elaborate on the specific nature of the allegations.

Faries was a well-liked and highly regarded fixture of the department who joined the force in 1989. Smith placed Faries on leave March 2 after the allegations surfaced.

Contacted Thursday, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the investigation remains ongoing.