Veteran judge serving Chesterfield and Colonial Heights loses reappointment after concerns raised about her professionalism

Newly elected Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, declined to support Brice after speaking with the judge and several members of the courthouse community in Colonial Heights. "It is important for his constituents in Colonial Heights to have a judicial system that functions just as well as in Chesterfield," Zachary Wood, Cherry's chief of staff, said in an email.

Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, and Del. Kimberly Taylor, R-Petersburg, who both serve parts of Chesterfield and opposed Brice's reappointment, declined to comment. Other legislators didn't respond to email requests seeking comment.

Presiding in Colonial Heights traditionally has been rotated among the six judges that serve in the 12th Circuit for a two-year stint, and the judge assigned is given the option of working solely in Colonial Heights or splitting time between both localities. Stafford advised Morrissey that she never previously had to complain about a judge not showing up for court in her 30 years of service.

Regarding the mask issue, Brice denied arguing with or yelling at the prosecutor, but details of what occurred in the courtroom and in the judge's chambers are in dispute.