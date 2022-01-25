Veteran judge serving Chesterfield and Colonial Heights loses reappointment after concerns raised about her professionalism

A veteran 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge serving Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights has failed to win reappointment upon losing the support of half of the state legislators representing those localities, after questions arose about her professionalism and commitment in sitting on the bench in Colonial Heights.
Judge Lynn Brice was not re-elected by the General Assembly on Monday to a second, eight-year term after the Virginia Senate left her name off a list of incumbent state judges that legislators collectively voted to approve. Brice's name was on a list of judges certified for approval by the House, but a judge cannot be elected without a majority of both bodies voting in their favor.
Reached by email, Brice declined to comment.
Brice is the second Chesterfield judge to be ousted by the Assembly in a year. She was first elected in 2001 as a judge of Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court and served two, six-year terms before being elevated to circuit court in 2014.
The 12th Judicial Circuit will be short two judges when Brice's term expires in December, unless the legislature elects replacements. Judge Frederick G. Rockwell III retired as a full-time judge at the end of last year.
In an effort led by state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who represents part of Chesterfield, the Senate Judiciary Committee removed Brice from a list of judges up for re-election on Jan. 17, and therefore did not certify her to the full Senate for its consideration.
Half of the 10-member state delegation that serves Chesterfield and Colonial Heights declined to support Brice after questions about her professionalism surfaced during her Dec. 10 judicial interview with members of the Assembly's courts and judiciary committees.
Morrissey presented information that Brice has not consistently been appearing in Colonial Heights Circuit Court to preside over the city's criminal docket, missing 34 of 63 scheduled court days from May through December. He also asked Brice about contentious encounters with a high-ranking Chesterfield prosecutor regarding the prosecutor's wearing of a mask in court. The judge insisted the prosecutor remove it so she could be heard, and a meeting in the judge's chambers the next day to discuss the matter "devolved into a yelling match," according to Morrissey's account.
Brice defended her appearances in Colonial Heights, saying she was meeting the needs of the city.
She told legislators she must balance her time between circuit courts in the city with Chesterfield, and indicated the scheduling of cases in Colonial Heights was inefficient; she said a discussion with Circuit Court Clerk Stacy Stafford about how to resolve the issue became "contentious." Stafford had earlier told legislators that her working relationship with Brice "had simply become untenable" and the city was often left without a judge.
Newly elected Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, declined to support Brice after speaking with the judge and several members of the courthouse community in Colonial Heights. "It is important for his constituents in Colonial Heights to have a judicial system that functions just as well as in Chesterfield," Zachary Wood, Cherry's chief of staff, said in an email.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, and Del. Kimberly Taylor, R-Petersburg, who both serve parts of Chesterfield and opposed Brice's reappointment, declined to comment. Other legislators didn't respond to email requests seeking comment.
Presiding in Colonial Heights traditionally has been rotated among the six judges that serve in the 12th Circuit for a two-year stint, and the judge assigned is given the option of working solely in Colonial Heights or splitting time between both localities. Stafford advised Morrissey that she never previously had to complain about a judge not showing up for court in her 30 years of service.
Regarding the mask issue, Brice denied arguing with or yelling at the prosecutor, but details of what occurred in the courtroom and in the judge's chambers are in dispute.
The judge said she instructed the prosecutor to remove her mask so she could understand what she was saying in court. At the time, the prosecutor had a child who recently had been hospitalized with a respiratory illness and she kept her mask on for her children's safety. Brice apparently was unaware, at least initially, of the prosecutor's reason for keeping her mask on.
During the December judicial interview, Morrissey also questioned Brice about her Judicial Performance Evaluation, which was established by the General Assembly as a mechanism for judges' self-improvement and a source of information for legislators in the reappointment of judges. Judges are evaluated by attorneys and others who appear before them.
Of the 50 judges up for reappointment, Brice was listed 45th with an overall score of 81.3 for an evaluation that spanned five years, and scored low in the categories of patience, courtesy, respect, fairness and impartiality, Morrissey said.
However, Cleo Powell, a justice of the Virginia Supreme Court who serves as chair of the Judicial Performance Evaluation Advisory Committee, sent out a memorandum early in 2021 that emphasized that the JPE program does not rank judges' evaluations or encourage the General Assembly to do so.
Two other judges of the 12th Judicial Circuit — David E. Johnson and Edward A. Robbins Jr. — were reappointed Monday to eight-year terms — the second for both. Robbins, who was the circuit's chief judge last year, was queried during his judicial interview in December about the conflict in Colonial Heights and whether he bore any responsibility for it.
Robbins said he made himself available as much as he could when a judge was needed, and he also asked available retired judges to assist with the docket. "The people need to be served," he said at the time.
Brice is the second Chesterfield judge to be bounced from the bench in the past year. Pamela O'Berry, the county's longest serving Black judge, was denied a third, six-year term in Chesterfield General District Court — an effort also led by Morrissey.
O’Berry’s reappointment controversy pitted a sizeable segment of Chesterfield’s legal community, along with a number of current and former politicians, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and the state NAACP who favored O'Berry, against supporters of criminal justice reform that included community activists and the Chesterfield Branch of the NAACP.
The latter group vehemently opposed O’Berry, accusing her of doling out harsh punishments, wrongly holding criminal defendants without bail and disrespecting their rights, especially in the Black and Hispanic communities. By contrast, O’Berry’s supporters almost uniformly described her as a fair, unbiased and thoughtful jurist.
