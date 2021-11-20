Veteran Petersburg police officer indicted on misdemeanor assault charges in use of Taser on suspect

A veteran Petersburg police lieutenant has been indicted on two misdemeanor charges of assault for allegedly misusing a Taser on a city resident who had been detained for questioning by police about several firearms.
A Petersburg Circuit Court grand jury on Thursday issued the indictments against Lt. Jason Sharp, 50, who has 20 years of service with the Petersburg Bureau of Police. The charges stem from an incident involving a man in his 40s outside his home on Oct 4.
Sharp's attorney, Doug Ramseur, said his client is "completely innocent" of the charges and will defend his proper use of the Taser on the man - whom he had reason to believe was armed - when the case goes to trial.
With Sharp's cooperation, he was served with the indictments Friday and was processed before a city magistrate and released on an unsecured bond pending trial. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Dec. 16 in Petersburg Circuit Court.
After reviewing the Tasing incident, Petersburg police officials notified Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Tiffany Buckner of the circumstances and police policy governing the use of Tasers. Buckner then asked the court to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case; Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Cerullo was selected.
Contacted Saturday, Cerullo said the allegations leading to the charges stem from an investigation by Petersburg police of a call for service that officers responded to about 7:45 p.m. Oct. 4.
Police received a 911 call about a male who was seen in public carrying two handguns tucked in his waistband and possibly carrying a rifle, Cerullo said.
Sharp and other officers responded to the area, where they were confronted by the man, 20, who allegedly had been carrying the firearms. During the encounter, the indictments allege that Sharp twice fired his Taser at the man improperly outside his residence in the 600 block of Pegram Street, the prosecutor said.
The man sustained minor injuries from the Taser and was treated at the scene before being taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for an emergency psychiatric evaluation, Cerullo said. The man was not charged with a criminal offense.
After the incident, it was determined that the man was unarmed at the time of the encounter. The weapons in question were located inside the residence, Cerullo said.
The prosecutor declined to provide a more detailed account of the incident because the case is still pending and he doesn't want to taint the case.
"Lt. Sharp is a 20-year veteran of the Petersburg police with an exemplary record of service," Ramseur said Saturday during a brief phone interview. "He is completely innocent of these charges and will vigorously defend his proper use of non-lethal force to subdue a subject who he had reason to believe was armed and dangerous. Lt. Sharp met his duty to protect himself, his fellow officers and the citizens of Petersburg."
According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police's policy governing use of Tasers, the devices can be used under the following conditions: To control a dangerous or violent suspect when deadly force is not justified; when attempts to subdue a suspect by other tactics have been or likely will be ineffective; when there is a reasonable expectation that it will be unsafe for officers to approach a suspect; and there is a need to subdue individuals who pose an immediate threat to themselves or others to safely make an arrest.
Sharp was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case. Cerullo said Sharp has cooperated fully with the investigative efforts of Petersburg police, Cerullo said.
