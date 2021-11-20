Veteran Petersburg police officer indicted on misdemeanor assault charges in use of Taser on suspect

Police received a 911 call about a male who was seen in public carrying two handguns tucked in his waistband and possibly carrying a rifle, Cerullo said.

Sharp and other officers responded to the area, where they were confronted by the man, 20, who allegedly had been carrying the firearms. During the encounter, the indictments allege that Sharp twice fired his Taser at the man improperly outside his residence in the 600 block of Pegram Street, the prosecutor said.

The man sustained minor injuries from the Taser and was treated at the scene before being taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for an emergency psychiatric evaluation, Cerullo said. The man was not charged with a criminal offense.

After the incident, it was determined that the man was unarmed at the time of the encounter. The weapons in question were located inside the residence, Cerullo said.

The prosecutor declined to provide a more detailed account of the incident because the case is still pending and he doesn't want to taint the case.