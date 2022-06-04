Victim identified in five-vehicle crash in Henrico County

Henrico County police have identified an 80-year-old Richmond woman as the victim in a five-vehicle crash near the 7100 block of River Road at around 2 p.m. Friday.

Lorena B. Harris and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dennis Vernell Johnson, 62, of Gloucester was driving west on River Road, crossed into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a Lexus SUV. The truck continued west, rear-ending a Ford sedan and pushing it into the eastbound lane, where an Audi SUV struck the vehicle, crashing through a fence.

The truck continued west, where it hit a Chevrolet SUV waiting to make a turn from Westhampton Parkway. The truck continued across an embankment and flipped onto its roof at South Ridge and River roads. Johnson then crawled from the vehicle.

He has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.