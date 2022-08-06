Victim identified in Midlothian Turnpike death investigation

Richmond police detectives have identified the victim in Saturday morning’s Midlothian Turnpike death investigation as Rashard Lewis, 31, of Colonial Heights.

At approximately 12:42 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of the turnpike for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to local hospitals. Lewis died shortly after and was pronounced dead. The second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The medical examiner will determine manner and cause of death.