Victim identified in Midlothian Turnpike death investigation

Richmond police detectives have identified the victim in Saturday morning’s Midlothian Turnpike death investigation as Rashard Lewis, 31, of Colonial Heights.
At approximately 12:42 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of the turnpike for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to local hospitals. Lewis died shortly after and was pronounced dead. The second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The medical examiner will determine manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration Monday. Two men were arrested, and two assault rifles, a handgun and several hundred rounds of ammunition were seized in a South Richmond residence, authorities said.
The announcement came two days after a rooftop gunman opened fire during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing seven in a massacre that wounded dozens of others.
Police in Richmond did not release information about a possible motive in the Dogwood Dell case. Police Chief Gerald Smith during a press conference Wednesday said an officer in the 2nd Precinct received the anonymous tip from a concerned citizen, who overheard a conversation regarding a mass shooting.
Officers and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigated the information, which led them to a residence in the 3100 block of Columbia Street, Smith said. One of the occupants Friday allowed police to search the home, where several firearms were found out in the open, police said.
Police later arrested Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, of Richmond, who faces a preliminary charge of being a non-U.S. citizen in possession of a firearm. He is being held at Richmond City Jail without bond.
Police also monitored Alvarado-Dubon’s roommate “very, very closely,” Smith said, until obtaining probable cause for an arrest warrant. Rolman Balacarcel, 38, of Richmond, was arrested by Virginia State Police in Charlottesville on Tuesday.
He faces the same preliminary charge as Alvarado-Dubon and is being held in Albemarle County Jail with no bond.
Police spokesperson Tracy Walker said both men are from Guatemala. Initial documents filed in General District Court in Richmond say both Alvarado-Dubon and Balacarcel are not in the U.S. legally. The documents, which say Alvarado-Dubon has an expired visa, did not include any details about the alleged plot.
Court documents note bond was set at $15,000 for Alvarado-Dubon on Wednesday, but it was unclear if he had been released. The documents say he has lived in the Richmond area for three years and works full time in the construction industry. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Richmond on Aug. 2. Alvarado-Dubon’s attorney, Jose Aponte, declined to comment Wednesday.
The suspects may face more charges as law enforcement’s investigation continues. A Richmond police spokesperson said Homeland Security officials are leading the investigation.
Smith said they’re unsure how the weapons were obtained, but the suspects did say their intent was to “conduct a mass shooting on the Fourth of July.”
He credited the officer in the 2nd precinct and the person who provided information with preventing the shooting.
“There is no telling how many lives this hero citizen saved from one phone call,” Smith said. “It is the responsibility of law enforcement that if we hear something, that we do something, and that is the message I would like to get out there — that ‘see something, say something’ works.”
‘A constant state of vigilance’
The Dogwood Dell event, which featured music and fireworks, was held despite the threat.
Isaiah Cabino, 23, of Richmond, was at the Dogwood Dell event Monday and said the crowds spanned all the way to the Fan.
Cabino, who was with his partner, said he has gotten into the habit of looking for exits and places to hide when going out in public, a routine he said feels common for a generation that’s grown up in an era of mass shootings.
And in the wake of a Fourth of July parade shooting in a Chicago suburb, Cabino was already uneasy about Monday night.
“It was a constant state of vigilance,” said Cabino, a 23-year-old Richmond resident. “This reality is not OK. You shouldn’t have to go to these events with an expectation of potentially being shot ... The sense of inaction by all levels, both the federal and state level, it’s something that’s not sustainable, especially for kids and folks in my generation.”
While music played and people settled into their chairs around 9 p.m. Monday night, Kristin Dittmann sat with her spouse on the curb of Pump House Drive waiting for the fireworks to begin.
“It was dark and crowded. Chaos and terror would have ensued,” said Dittmann, 63. “We must now recognize that we’re not safe anywhere from gun violence. Guns are everywhere in this country, and what few regulations we have are falling away by the day.”
‘Got to stop’
Smith said police “had a very robust plan” for security for Dogwood Dell. He said they also were monitoring The Diamond, which had fireworks Friday night.
In the Illinois shooting, hundreds were sent fleeing after gunfire erupted in Highland Park. Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday.
Two Philadelphia police officers were also wounded during a shooting Monday night at an Independence Day celebration.
In Richmond, a pair of shootings occurred on Independence Day: one incident occurred at a business on Broad Street in which four men and two women were injured. Another person was shot and killed at the City Dogs Restaurant on Main Street the same night.
Smith said the pattern of violence has to end.
“It’s just got to stop,” said Smith. “You know, I may be the police chief, but I’m also a citizen. It’s ridiculous. At some point in time, this has got to stop.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Wednesday urged citizens, local, state and nationally elected officials to do more to curb gun violence.
“We need more,” Stoney said during the press conference, “More policies to keep people safe, so these firearms, these weapons of war don’t get in the hands of the wrong people.”
When asked if he believes Richmond police have enough resources to continue to prevent tragedies from occurring, Stoney said he and the City Council have taken steps. The city approved a $17 million public safety plan that included pay hikes for police and firefighters and funding for the city’s gun buyback program.
Stoney said he’s also had conversations with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin about how to help in this effort, but the justice system is just one piece of the solution.
“We can’t just be tough on crime and say investing law enforcement is the only answer. We also have to be tough on the root causes of crime,” said Stoney.
“Whether you’re at home in your cul-de-sac or in your neighborhood or in a park or at a parade, out dining — you have to keep your head on a swivel,” Stoney said. “And that’s not the country that I know I desire to live in ... but those are the facts of the matter at this moment.”
Tipster about planned Richmond mass shooting said suspect showed 3 guns in June, affidavit says
A “concerned citizen” who tipped Richmond police off about a potential mass shooting at Dogwood Dell on Monday told investigators that one of the men in custody showed him two rifles, a red dot sight and a “longer higher caliber gun” with a kickstand on June 21, according to a court affidavit filed Thursday.
The tipster identified Rolman “Chapin” Balcarcel Ac, 38, as the person planning the shooting, and told police that “Chapin” has connections to a gang called “Los Zetas,” Richmond Detective Michael Kiniry wrote in an affidavit used to obtain a warrant to search 3112 Columbia St. in Richmond.
Kiniry noted in the affidavit that “Zetas” is a reference to the gang affiliate that operates in Mexico and the U.S. The affidavit makes no mention that the tipster informed police that Dogwood Dell was where the mass shooting would take place.
During a news conference Wednesday, Richmond police described the tipster as a “hero citizen” who helped authorities thwart the shooting at Dogwood Dell. An officer in the 2nd Precinct received the tip, police said.
The announcement by Richmond police came two days after seven people were shot and killed during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., north of Chicago.
Richmond police reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in reference to the tipster’s information on the Zetas cartel, and their investigation led to the home on Columbia Street, authorities said.
Officers conducted a “knock and talk” at the address on July 1, and another man, Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, came to the door, police said. Officers then asked Alvarado-Dubon if they could step inside to speak with him, and he allowed them to enter, according to the affidavit.
There was a loud party with a DJ outside, which made it difficult to hear, police said. Once inside, officers observed two Glock magazines and a rifle round in the living room in plain view, the affidavit said. At that point, a second man appeared and provided police with a Colorado ID with the name Rolman A. Balcarcel Ac. He also was in possession of two Colorado driver’s licenses and IDs from Guatemala and Mexico, police said.
Alvarado-Dubon then gave police permission to search the residence, but was not present during the search, police said. Officers recovered two AR-15 semiautomatic assault-style rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Alvarado-Dubon lived at the Columbia Street home with his adult son, 20, the affidavit said, and police during Wednesday’s news conference said Balcarcel Ac was his roommate.
After further investigation, a Homeland Security agent advised Richmond police that both Alvarado-Dubon and Balcarcel Ac were residing in the U.S. illegally.
On Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that Balcarcel Ac was deported twice from the U.S. to Guatemala — first in October 2013 and then in August 2014. An immigration spokesman said Balcarcel’s full name is Rolman Balcarcel Ac, which slightly differs from the name provided Wednesday by Richmond police.
Immigration authorities also said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Washington placed immigration detainers on both men on Wednesday. Alvarado-Dubon is in custody at the Richmond City Justice Center, and Balcarcel Ac is being held at the Albemarle County Jail. Both are charged with possession of a firearm by non-U.S. citizen.
A Richmond judge granted Alvarado-Dubon a $15,000 bond on Wednesday, but court documents show prosecutors appealed the judge’s decision and that a hearing on the matter will be held Monday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2 in Richmond General District Court.
Court documents say Alvarado-Dubon has lived in the Richmond area for three years and works full time in the construction industry.
Homeland Security Investigations, in conjunction with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations and the FBI, is assisting Richmond police in an investigation of the men, immigration officials said.
Bond revoked for man accused in Richmond mass shooting plot
A Richmond judge on Monday revoked bond for one of two defendants charged with gun offenses in connection with an alleged mass shooting that police said was planned for July 4 at Dogwood Dell.
In a joint agreement signed by both the prosecution and defense, Richmond Circuit Judge Claire G. Cardwell revoked a $15,000 bond that had been granted to Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, on Wednesday.
Monday’s hearing was scheduled after Richmond prosecutors appealed the bond granted by Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks.
Had Cardwell upheld bond for the defendant, he likely would have remained in custody due to U.S. immigration authorities placing federal detainers on both defendants on July 6. During Monday’s hearing, Cardwell asked defense attorney Jose Aponte about the detainers, which Aponte confirmed.
Immigration Customs and Enforcement last week advised news outlets that both men are from Guatemala and were illegally residing in the U.S.
During Monday’s bond hearing, the revocation order signed by the judge set Aug. 3 as a preliminary hearing date for Alvarado-Dubon.
In a separate hearing Monday in Richmond General District Court-Manchester, the second defendant, Rolman Balcarcel Ac, 38, was arraigned during a brief proceeding via video feed from the Richmond City Justice Center. It was his first appearance in a Richmond courtroom since he was arrested in Albemarle County on July 5.
His preliminary hearing date is Aug. 3, which coincides with Alvarado-Dubon’s. Richmond attorney Samuel P. Simpson has been retained to represent Balcarcel Ac.
Both men are charged with possession of a firearm as a non-citizen and being illegally present in the U.S.
Richmond police on Wednesday said they thwarted the potential mass shooting on Independence Day after receiving a tip from a “concerned citizen.” The announcement came two days after a gunman opened fire on a parade in suburban Chicago, killing seven.
The person who tipped Richmond police identified Balcarcel as the person who was planning the shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit. The tipster further advised that Balcarcel, known to the tipster as “Chapin,” had connections to a gang called “Los Zetas.” Police said Zetas is a reference to the Zetas cartel that operates in Mexico and the U.S.
In court records made public Monday, Balcarcel told a Richmond magistrate that he has been living in Richmond for three or four months and resided in Denver for three years before that. He was employed doing electrical work and earned $1,100 weekly when working 40 hours a week.
Alvarado-Dubon has lived in the Richmond area for three years and worked full time in construction, according to court documents.
Balcarcel and Alvarado-Dubon were living in a house at 3112 Columbia St. in Richmond. During a search of the residence, police said they recovered two AR-15 semiautomatic assault-style rifles, a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and about 200 rounds of ammunition, police said.
Court records filed so far in the case, which include an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for the suspects’ residence, makes no mention that Dogwood Dell was the intended target of the mass shooting, as police announced last week. After questions arose about the location, Richmond police late Friday issued a “supplemental release” in an effort to clarify.
In the release, police said that following the tip they said they received from a concerned citizen about a plot to conduct a mass shooting that targeted the city’s Fourth of July celebration, “the Richmond Police Department began an exhaustive investigation to determine its validity.”
Based on the initial information and subsequent investigation, investigators concluded that Dogwood Dell was the intended target, police said without elaboration.
“Over the course of the investigation, we believed it necessary to keep the information secure, not wanting to risk tipping off any suspects while also not desiring to incite fear in our residents,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith in a statement. “I stand behind the thoroughness of this investigation and continue to be proud of the work that our officers did to thwart a plot that could have proven disastrous for Richmond.”
Stoney won't release certain documents related to Richmond mass shooting press conference
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is withholding some of his public records regarding a news conference he held about an alleged foiled mass shooting plot.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch through the state Freedom of Information Act asked for emails and other documents from Stoney and the Richmond Police Department following the July 6 news conference, where officials said authorities had thwarted a planned Independence Day mass shooting at the crowded Dogwood Dell amphitheater.
Speaking to the media, Stoney referenced what he called an epidemic of gun violence. The news conference was held days after a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago, killing seven.
“Whether you’re at home in your cul-de-sac, or in your neighborhood, or in a park, or at a parade, out dining — you have to keep your head on a swivel,” said Stoney, standing in front of City Council members and other officials.
Police Chief Gerald Smith said during the news conference that the investigation began after getting a tip from a “hero citizen” on July 1. The person overheard a conversation regarding the shooting, he said.
Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, was arrested that same day. Rolman Alberto Balcarcel, 38, was put under surveillance and arrested days later near Charlottesville, police said.
Authorities said officers seized two assault rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the residence that the two men shared.
“One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July,” Smith said during the news conference.
But while Smith said a citizen tipster told police that the men were going to shoot up Dogwood Dell, a police spokeswoman told television station WRIC-TV a few days later that the tip did not include a specific location.
Court documents also revealed details of the correspondence between the tipster and Richmond police. The affidavit makes no mention that the person informed police that Dogwood Dell was where the mass shooting would take place.
Officials have not responded to questions about a possible motive of the attack they say was planned. The Fourth of July events and fireworks show at Dogwood Dell were still held.
The Times-Dispatch on July 8 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Richmond Police Department and a second FOIA request to the mayor’s office to obtain correspondence related to the news conference, including emails, texts and notes.
Richmond police told The Times-Dispatch that it would be charged $568.32 as a deposit for an IT employee to spend an estimated 12 hours searching for the records. The newspaper is negotiating with police about that request. The mayor’s office charged $54.61 for records.
Stoney’s office opted not to disclose several documents, including two emails containing drafts of statements from the news conference, four text messages and one text message between the mayor and press secretary Jim Nolan.
The mayor cited an exemption in Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act for executive working papers, one of about 150 discretionary records exemptions in the state’s open records act. The exemption allows elected officials to not make public documents that are for “personal or deliberative use.”
Stoney did not respond to questions from The Times-Dispatch about the documents. Nolan also did not immediately return messages for this story.
According to Alan Gernhardt, the executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act Advisory Council, nothing in Virginia Code requires the mayor’s office to answer why the records will not be made public. The state agency helps resolves FOIA disputes.
“As long as localities cite the exemptions as written in state code, they’re not compelled to tell you anything more than that,” Gernhardt said.
He also pointed out a change to the FOIA law effective July 1 that states a public body searching for the requested records “shall make all reasonable efforts to supply the requested records at the lowest possible cost.”
Although VFOIA law does not require localities to charge per request, they still have the option to do so, Gernhardt said.
“With the way the law’s been phrased, it just says, ‘You may charge,’ so it’s permissive not required,” he said. “Technically since it says ‘may’ in the law, a locality could say our policy is to charge every request or every single time in some cases.”
A Richmond city regulation says the city’s VFOIA representatives shall charge the requester for the response.
“I have heard of some other bodies that are like that. That they literally charge every single time. You get one sheet of paper and it’s 10 cents; you get 100 and it’s 10 bucks,” Gernhardt said. “I mean that’s really up to them and their policy.”
But he said Richmond’s regulation isn’t in conflict with the state’s new FOIA law as written.
“A hypothetical example of a conflict is if somebody were to say, ‘We shall charge a minimum of five dollars per record for every record to go out of this office,’” Gernhardt said. “That would be a violation, because that could exceed a reasonable cost.”
Gernhardt said there are rules outside FOIA that may require minimum fees for such records as Virginia court systems or the Department of Motor Vehicles, but lawmakers have addressed concerns over high charges for FOIA requests before.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, this year submitted House Bill 599, which would limit the charges incurred by an individual seeking four or fewer individual record requests. That bill was killed in committee. The new law that passed that requires government to keep costs minimal was sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
Gernhardt said that in general, citizens have expressed concerns about higher charges for FOIA records, but he’s unsure how those issues should be addressed.
“Again as the law currently stands, technically it’s an allowed expense as long as it’s reasonable,” he said. “Should it be that way in an ideal world, that’s not for me to say, but that’s the way it is as the law as written.”
The men arrested in the threat case are both from Guatemala and are not in the U.S. legally. Documents filed in General District Court in Richmond said Alvarado-Dubon has an expired visa, but did not include any details about the alleged plot.
Both men are charged with possession of a firearm as a non-citizen and being illegally present in the U.S.
Stoney stands by not releasing alleged July Fourth shooting plot documents
Mayor Levar Stoney on Wednesday said he’s following state code by not releasing certain internal city documents related to a mass shooting plot that authorities said was planned on July 4 in Richmond.
The Times-Dispatch has filed two Freedom of Information Act requests for emails and other documents from Stoney and Richmond police related to a July 6 news conference about the alleged plot and the arrest of two suspects. Other media outlets have filed similar document requests.
Police Chief Gerald Smith said they were tipped off by a citizen who overheard a conversation about a shooting. Smith said the shooting was to have occurred during an Independence Day celebration at Dogwood Dell amphitheater.
But a police spokeswoman later told television station WRIC-TV that the tip did not include a specific location. A court affidavit also doesn’t give a location for the shooting.
Stoney’s office opted not to disclose several documents pertaining to the request, citing one of the 150 record exemptions outlined in the state’s open records act.
The exemption allows elected officials to not make public documents that are for “personal or deliberative use,” available.
“We are following the code of Virginia,” Stoney said Wednesday.
However, the code Stoney referenced is permissive, not mandatory. The code states that records of this nature “may be disclosed by the custodian in his discretion, except where such disclosure is prohibited by law.”
So although Stoney has the ability to release some personal records, the mayor has opted not to, as is consistent with FOIA law and the mayor’s own policy.
“Those documents are protected and that’s always been our policy since day one, since I took office here in 2017,” said Stoney.
The alleged Richmond shooting was to occur the same day a gunman opened fire during a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago, killing multiple people.
UPDATE: Prosecutor says no evidence Dogwood Dell was target of alleged plot; Richmond chief 'stands behind' investigation
A Richmond prosecutor on Wednesday told a judge during a hearing for two Guatemalan immigrants charged in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot that he had no evidence that it was planned for Dogwood Dell, as the city’s police chief and mayor had noted during a July 6 news conference.
Shortly after the hearing, during which it was disclosed that federal authorities will now prosecute the two suspects, the Richmond Police Department issued a statement that Chief Gerald Smith “stands behind the investigative work done by Richmond Police Detectives to stop a mass shooting planned for July 4th.”
Federal court documents show that Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, 52, was charged Monday in a federal criminal complaint with re-entering the U.S. after being previously deported and was indicted on the same charge Tuesday; and Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 38, was charged in a criminal complaint Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a person illegally and unlawfully in the United States.
The issue of whether Dogwood Dell was specifically targeted for the mass shooting arose Wednesday after Richmond General District Judge David Hicks asked Assistant Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Seal about the targeted location.
Hicks noted in comments from the bench that two of his three sons had been at Dogwood Dell on July 4, and if there was evidence the shooting was planned for that location, he would have a conflict of interest that would require him to recuse himself from hearing the case.
“Mr. Seal, I’m asking as an officer of the court based off what I just told you, does the Commonwealth have information that either of these individuals were involved in something that could have potentially affected Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July where my children were present,” Hicks asked from the bench. “I need to know that before I do anything else on this matter.”
To that, Seal replied, “No.”
But Hicks pressed, asking if it was Seal’s representation “that the commonwealth has no information that either of these individuals were involved in a potential shooting, a planned shooting at Dogwood Dell on Fourth of July here in the city of Richmond.”
Seal replied that he believed “there is evidence to support the potential for a shooting” but not at a specific location.
Hicks also noted that when he granted bond to Alvarado-Dubon on July 6, it was represented to him at that time that “there was a potential for an unspecified shooting at an unspecified location.” Prosecutors appealed the decision to circuit court, and a judge revoked Alvarado-Dubon’s bond July 11 in an agreement signed by both the prosecution and defense.
During a news conference later on July 6, Smith hailed the actions of a “hero citizen” tipster whom he said helped police thwart the mass shooting planned for Dogwood Dell. An officer in the 2nd Precinct received the tip, police said.
Without mentioning Dogwood Dell, Richmond police quickly responded to Wednesday’s court developments.
“Following up on a tip from a concerned individual who heard a plot of a mass shooting planned for July 4th, the Richmond Police Department began an exhaustive investigation to determine its validity,” police said in a statement. “Based on the initial information and subsequent investigation, investigators recovered firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition from the suspect’s residence.”
Later Wednesday, Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney spoke to reporters outside Creighton Court to address the new developments.
“I think the best thing to say about the case is that the same case that was presented to the state has been presented and accepted by the federal government right now,” Smith said.
Smith stood by his officers’ investigation, which pointed to Dogwood Dell’s Fourth of the July celebration as the intended target, citing the department’s internal knowledge and experience.
“It comes from just your police department knowing what it’s doing and just the high probability that would be it,” said Smith. “Our organization looked hard and long at that, to the point where we actually put surveillance on the ones that we didn’t have in custody yet.”
No criminal charges warranted against Windsor police officer involved in controversial 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says
Smith commended his officers for their hard work leading up to the arrest of Balcarcel-Bavagas and Alvarado-Dubon, saying he’s glad that those officers recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition as opposed to having to comfort the families of hundreds of victims.
Stoney also thanked the Richmond Police Department for their work leading up to this point, and that he remains confident in the department’s investigation as it moves to federal court.
“I have confidence in the chief of police and I have confidence in hard working men and women of the Richmond Police Department — bottom line,” Stoney said.
The Times-Dispatch submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to Stoney and the Richmond Police Department seeking emails and other correspondence related to the July 6 news conference, where both the mayor and chief announced a mass shooting plot planned for Dogwood Dell had been thwarted.
Stoney declined to release several documents, citing a portion of the state FOIA law that allows elected officials to withhold documents that are for “personal or deliberative use.”
During Wednesday’s hearing, Hicks withdrew state firearm charges against both men after Seal disclosed, and their attorneys confirmed, that both men now face federal charges.
The state charges that were withdrawn Tuesday accused both men of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen.
Read the statement: Chief 'stands behind the investigative work' into alleged Richmond mass shooting plot
In an affidavit in support of the federal complaint against Alvarado-Dubon, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security noted that Richmond police officers who responded to a tip at the house where he was living in the 3100 block of Columbia Street, located two firearms in his bedroom and a third in another part of the house. They included a Radical Firearms RFS-15 rifle; a Glock 26 9mm semiautomatic pistol; and a third unidentified rifle.
Alvarado-Dubon confirmed he had purchased all three firearms, and he had purchased the two rifles from a yard sale near Fredericksburg in March , according to the affidavit.
Police then contacted federal immigration authorities to determine Alvarado-Dubon’s legal status to determine whether he could legally possess a firearm. A federal record check showed that he had last entered the U.S. on a B2 nonimmigrant visa on Aug. 31, 2014, “and overstayed his visa by more than seven years.”
The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Balcarcel-Bavagas say he was previously removed from the U.S. and returned to his native Guatemala on two occasions — in October 2013 and August 2014.
Balcarcel-Bavagas made an appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond. Alvarado-Dubon is set to make his initial federal court appearance on Friday.