Victim in Chippenham Parkway crash named

Occasional showers last through weekend; State offers little in records request; Elementary schools selected for Disney program

A Chesterfield County man has been identified as the victim of a Nov. 25 fatal crash on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield.

Clifton L. Outlaw Jr., 61, died at the scene of the 6:20 p.m. wreck, about two-tenths of a mile north of Midlothian Turnpike, state police said.

Outlaw, driving a 2013 Cadillac Escapade, was traveling northbound on Chippenham Parkway when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

