Victim in fatal Richmond shooting named

Police on Friday released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting in the 1900 block of Q Street on Thursday. 

Isiah Coles, 33, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Officers responded for a report of shots fired at about 8:54 p.m. A second man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

