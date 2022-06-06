 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim in Henrico County homicide identified

Henrico police have released the name of the victim in Saturday's shooting in the 300 block of Buffalo Road. 

Officers responded to the call at about 8 p.m. and were flagged down by the victim's friend, who led them to the person, said Lt. Matt Pecka. A man who had been struck by gunfire was found with wounds determined to be life-threatening. 

Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil, 29, of Henrico County, later died at a local hospital, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5581. Community members also can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at p3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

