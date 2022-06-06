 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim in Henrico homicide is 29-year-old county man

Henrico County police have released the name of the victim in Saturday’s shooting in the 300 block of Buffalo Road.

Officers responded to the call at about 8 p.m. and were flagged down by the victim’s friend, who led them to the person, said Lt. Matt Pecka. A man who had been struck by gunfire was found with wounds determined to be life-threatening.

Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil, 29, of Henrico died later at a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5581. Community members also can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or go to p3Tips.com to submit tips. Both methods are anonymous.

