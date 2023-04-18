Richmond authorities on Monday released the name of the man killed in a shooting Sunday night.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue at 8:47 p.m. for a report of someone shot.

Orlando Lee, 42, of Richmond was found in an apartment, police said; he had an apparent gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.