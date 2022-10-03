 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim in Richmond shooting dies

Richmond police said Monday that a 21-year-old who was shot and injured in early September has died.

The victim was identified as Rakeese Greene, 21, of Richmond. Greene was injured in a shooting on Sept. 11 in the 2300 block of Afton Avenue.

Officers responded to the area at about 8:20 p.m. and found Greene with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Greene was taken to a hospital with an injury that was considered life-threatening and died on Friday. 

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death in connection with the incident, police said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

