Victim of South Richmond homicide identified

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that happened Wednesday in South Richmond.
At 1:32 a.m., police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Stegge Avenue. Officers found Lawrence Lewis, 56, of Richmond, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence. Lewis died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.