Victim-witness advocates assist crime victims and families before and after court 'just to have someone there as an advocate to support them'

Scott Fairman, the son of Suzanne Fairman, the Virginia Commonwealth University administrator who was raped and murdered in her home in 2019, embraced Sarah Lesniewski, another victim advocate, after a three-day trial where his mother's killer was found guilty. She kept the entire family, who traveled from all over the county, and many friends of Fairman informed throughout the two-year process, that is still ongoing.

Some of the hardest cases are those that never make into the courtroom, and those where no one is held accountable.

"We don't always get that justice. And I think it's important to remember that we help in that those times as well," Lesniewski said. "Sometimes families definitely feel that they got justice, and that they were heard, and that is fantastic. But sometimes we don't. And I think that's something that's we that heavy on most of us when that happens."

There are endless heavy days in their line of work, the group said. They lean on one another when their emotions get the best of them.

They cope through humor. Ester Marshall, another advocate, said she makes jokes to lighten the mood. Jones said she likes to watch cartoon to unwind at night.