Victim-witness advocates assist crime victims and families before and after court 'just to have someone there as an advocate to support them'

For 25 years, Tammy Jones has held the hands of mothers who have lost their children.
She's wiped tears from the mournful faces of wives who have lost their husbands.
And she has helped families who have lost a loved one to violence in the city of Richmond as they navigate the investigation and court process that sometimes follows and often reopens those wounds that never fully heal.
She knows their pain. What it's like to lose, and mourn.
First, her cousin's life that was cut short - killed by her husband - then, her goddaughter's.
"This job called me," Jones said. "This job became my ministry."
She is one of nine advocates in the city's Victim/Witness Services, housed within the Commonwealth’s Attorney office and spread among the city's three courthouses. They work with the victim of every violent crime in the city from murder to sexual and other assaults.
Each advocate carries a caseload of about 300 annually, according to director Sharron Saunders. This year, almost a third of those were slayings.
"We were very overwhelmed this year with the number of homicides," Saunders said. "But like we said, there are other cases that we're helping with as well. The rapes, the robberies, the gunshot woundings, the protective orders."
The team, which includes two administrative positions including Saunders and assistant Betty Cassells, was recognized last month as the top program in the state. Saunders added that they lack the funding to hire more advocates.
In homicide cases, someone in the office reaches out to the families within the first 24 to 48 hours of the crime to offer condolences and resources, Saunders said. The state has a fund to help victims and families of crime with expenses like burial costs and medical bills. Then, an advocate walks them through the court process.
"It can be scary, traumatizing," Saunders said. "They're already traumatized, and just to have someone there as an advocate to support them is very helpful for our crime victims."
Two families recently thanked their advocates after hearings in the courthouse.
"Our family could not have made it through this without the overwhelming support," said Destiny Hill, the aunt of Sharnez Hill and her infant daughter who were gunned down in April outside The Belt Atlantic Apartments off Midlothian Turnpike, after the first shooter pleaded guilty earlier this month. She thanked the prosecutor's office and victims services, specifically, as well as the community who rallied around the family in the aftermath of the tragedy that left three other women and children injured.
Scott Fairman, the son of Suzanne Fairman, the Virginia Commonwealth University administrator who was raped and murdered in her home in 2019, embraced Sarah Lesniewski, another victim advocate, after a three-day trial where his mother's killer was found guilty. She kept the entire family, who traveled from all over the county, and many friends of Fairman informed throughout the two-year process, that is still ongoing.
Some of the hardest cases are those that never make into the courtroom, and those where no one is held accountable.
"We don't always get that justice. And I think it's important to remember that we help in that those times as well," Lesniewski said. "Sometimes families definitely feel that they got justice, and that they were heard, and that is fantastic. But sometimes we don't. And I think that's something that's we that heavy on most of us when that happens."
There are endless heavy days in their line of work, the group said. They lean on one another when their emotions get the best of them.
They cope through humor. Ester Marshall, another advocate, said she makes jokes to lighten the mood. Jones said she likes to watch cartoon to unwind at night.
"After 25 years, I can't take it home," Jones said. She's the longest tenured in the office; Marshall behind her with nearly 20 years of service.
But parts of it stick with them. For Jones, it's the pictures - of the victims and of the crime scenes. She tells the families not to look at them.
"Because you never forget them," Jones said.
This time of year is always the hardest, the advocates said. Marshall said they're job requires a lot of listening, but during the holidays, when the silence a loved one is left with becomes unbearable, families tend to call them.
"Every year, I've had some that have called me for the last 15 years," she said. "They just want to talk. I can't do anything, but I can listen."
In 2009, Marshall, along with members of Richmond Police Department, helped create a Homicide Support Group to give families somewhere to go for comfort while awaiting justice for their loved one, or afterward.
"Everybody wants to know why," Saunders said. "And we can't explain that. We can only be by their side and help them."
