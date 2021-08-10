Victims identified in three recent Richmond homicides since Friday

Richmond police Tuesday released the identities of victims in three recent homicides.

Herbert Thompson, Jr., 20; Sharnelle Wilson, 34, and Isaac Rodriguez, 21 - all three Richmonders who lost their lives in three separate shooting incidents in different parts of town since Friday.

Thompson was killed last Friday in an incident that occurred around 6:13 p.m. in 1700 block of East Belt Boulevard, just south of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson was discovered Monday morning around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue, near Virginia Union University. She was found with "apparent injuries" and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez was killed in an incident around 9:25 p.m. in the 4100 block of Richmond Highway in South Richmond. The 21-year-old was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police have classified all three incidents as homicides; a medical examiner will determine the official manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.