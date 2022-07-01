Video, documents related to tear-gassing of Lee monument demonstrators to be made public

The city is required to hand over a trove of documents and videos related to Richmond police’s tear-gassing of demonstrators at the former monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on June 1, 2020, to the Library of Virginia as part of a settlement agreement in a federal suit.

Haskell C. Brown III, the interim city attorney, said on Friday that the city hadn't provided the repository yet, nor did it have a timeline for doing so.

Once provided by the city and made accessible by the library, the public will be able to watch body-worn footage, hear police radio traffic and read narratives of the officers who were in and around the Lee and J.E.B. Stuart monuments that evening when, unprovoked and without warning, they unleashed chemical irritants on thousands of demonstrators kneeling at the base of Lee with their hands up 20 minutes ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew.

“The public needs to see what happened that day," said Thomas H. Roberts, whose civil rights and personal injury law firm of Thomas H. Roberts & Associates PC filed lawsuits on behalf of six people who were among the demonstrators at Lee, in a statement.

A settlement was reached in February, but some of terms were not made public until Friday, when a protective order expired. Others still remained sealed by court order. "For far too long, the city has hidden what its officers did that day. For far too long, the city has made excuses. No more.”

The announcement is significant because neither the police department nor the city has provided a full accounting of what happened that night.

In an op-ed Mayor Levar Stoney penned for The New York Times on the anniversary of George Floyd's death, he said the tear gas "had been used unintentionally." His spokesman Jim Nolan later said an internal investigation revealed the firing of tear gas was "a mistake caused by miscommunication during a chaotic moment in the city that evening."

Police radio communication from that evening revealed that ahead of the "10-4" given to use gas, officers observed protestors attempting to cut and pull down the Stuart monument, a block away from where the chemicals were deployed at Lee.

The police department tweeted an apology nearly two hours later that termed the gassing "unwarranted action." But not before defending the use of chemical munitions, saying some officers were in danger.

"We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument," the tweet shortly after 8 p.m. said. "Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protesters. The gas was necessary to get them to safety."

As part of the settlement, the city is required to retract the tweet as false, according the statement issued Friday by attorneys at the Roberts firm. The city is also to donate protest artifacts collected from Lee Circle in the summer of 2020 to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center. The circle was renamed in honor of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by a Richmond officer in 2018, and served as a defacto headquarters for organizers that summer.

Sandra Treadway, librarian of Virginia, confirmed the library will archive the repository, which she said "is nothing like they've had before."

As one of the oldest state agencies, the library was founded in 1823 to preserve and provide access to the state's printed and manuscript archives covering Virginia history, culture, and government. But Treadway said they've never dealt with videos like body-worn camera footage before, so once the records are made available, the library will figure out how to make then available for public consumption.

"It's a moment in history," she said. "It was a moment in history I think people will be really interested in."

The public will also be able to add to the archive through July 1, 2023. Treadway said the library will also need to determine how those documents will be collected or uploaded.

“We envision this collection to be a memorial to the events of that day, when this community came together to say no to violence, no to racism, and they were attacked by law enforcement," said attorney Andrew Bodoh, with the Roberts firm. "We envision this collection to stand as a resource for public policy advocates to discover the systemic causes of this violence in this city—the policies and practices that allowed this to happen. We envision this collection as a model for other communities to adopt when police violate the law, so that together we can end police brutality."

Megan Rhyne, with the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the settlement is unusual, but should be applauded.

"There is some potential to set a standard for the release of information for events of the intense public interest," she said. But also asks, "Why was this needed? This could have been avoided if the information had been shared initially."

Many of the documents provided to the library, like body-worn camera footage, can be released under the state's Freedom of Information Act, but rarely are. Peters' killing is the only publicly distributed footage the department has released since 2016, when the department first got the technology.