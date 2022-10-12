Video shows suspect in East Main Street killing, Richmond police say

Richmond police have released new video of a man they say is a suspect in a East Main Street homicide this spring.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of East Main Street at about 2:10 a.m. on May 21.
Xavier Brown, 23, of Richmond, was found unresponsive in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family of Brown has offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
