Video shows suspect in East Main Street killing, Richmond police say

Richmond Police detectives have released new video of the suspect in a homicide that occurred on East Main Street in May. The video also shows the suspect’s companions and two unidentified females near the homicide scene that night. Detectives are hoping the public can identify the suspect and those that were with him. A link to the video is below and screen captures from the video are attached. At approximately 2:10 a.m., Saturday, May 21, officers were called to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Xavier Brown, 23, of Richmond, down and unresponsive in a parking lot. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police have released new video of a man they say is a suspect in a East Main Street homicide this spring. 

Officers were called to the 1500 block of East Main Street at about 2:10 a.m. on May 21. 

Xavier Brown, 23, of Richmond, was found unresponsive in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The family of Brown has offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

