Virginia authorities react to video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Virginia officials on Friday night reacted to the release of footage showing Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, who later died.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said “the hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and grieve for Tyre Nichols and his family.”

My statement on the deadly assault of Tyre Nichols: pic.twitter.com/qpXtRwvclO — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 28, 2023

“The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions,” he said.

Richmond Acting Chief of Police Rick Edwards in a statement said: “Many of us have watched the news and seen the deplorable actions of five Memphis police officers who did not have an appreciation of someone else’s life and caused a senseless death of a Memphis man, father, and son.”

He added that “life as we know it will never be the same,” as communities around the U.S. react to the images of Nichols being beaten to near death.

Richmond, like many other cities across the globe, continues to feel the weight of responsibility that arose in 2020 where people around the world grappled with the death of George Floyd, Brianna Taylor, Marcus-David Peters and many others.

“Words cannot express this horror we have all now witnessed on video — the sickening footage of the arrest, brutal beating, and horrific murder of Tyre Nichols by sworn officers of the law,” said U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. “We watched as Mr. Nichols was tased, pepper sprayed, and viciously beaten. We heard this young man scream out for his mother. We watched as officers did not relent for three excruciating minutes.”