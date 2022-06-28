Virginia corrections IT specialist get 3 years for child porn, taking indecent liberties with girl

A Virginia Department of Corrections information technology specialist was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years in prison for possessing photographs he took of two young naked girls and taking indecent liberties with the eldest child, who was 10 at the time of the abuse.

Robert William Whittemore, 41, of Mechanicsville, entered Alford pleas to two counts of child pornography and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child under 15. In accordance with a negotiated plea agreement, Hanover Circuit Judge Patricia Kelly sentenced Whittemore to a total of 20 years in prison with 17 years suspended for the three offenses, leaving him three years to serve.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit to a crime and asserts innocence, but acknowledges the evidence presented by the prosecution would likely persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. It is tantamount to a guilty plea. In exchange for his pleas, the prosecution withdrew five other sex-related charges.

According to a summary of evidence presented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Caroline Grossweiler, the mother of the two girls, ages 3 and 10, called the Hanover Sheriff’s Office in October 2021 and spoke with an investigator about inappropriate contact that she became aware of between Whittemore and her daughters.

The mother disclosed that she found naked photos of her daughters on Whittemore’s cell phone and that she learned her eldest child had touched Whittemore’s genitals.

The mother also advised that during a trip to the library, her eldest daughter selected a “body book” with photos of the human body and reproductive organs. The child pointed to a man’s genitals and compared them to Whittemore’s.

A sheriff’s investigator then obtained a search warrant for Whittemore’s residence and provided a copy of the warrant to Whittemore upon serving it. Upon reading the warrant, Whittemore acknowledged he did have naked photos of the children — both of whom were known to him — but didn’t view them as pornographic.

One of the photos showed the two girls naked in a bathtub. Another showed the 10-year-old girl with her hands above her head and something tied around her wrists. A third photo showed the eldest girl standing naked in a water trough.

Whittemore told the investigator, “I think there is a grain of truth of what I just read through, [in the warrant], but to accuse me of some wrong action, I don’t understand that.”

Whittemore also said any touching that happened between him and the eldest girl was not sexual in nature; it was just the girl being “curious.” Whittemore told the investigator there was a situation that involved the girl touching his genitals, which caused the girl to become “intrigued and curious.” The girl then became obsessed with grabbing his private parts, Whittemore told the detective.

Whittemore said he worked with the girl to get her to stop, but when an opportunity presented itself to the girl, she repeated the behavior, he said. The investigator then asked Whittemore about locks on his doors, and Whittemore replied he had an “open door policy” and didn’t believe the girl’s actions rose to the level of locking the doors.

At the time of his arrest, Whittemore was employed as an information technology specialist III who worked in DOC as a business system analyst, according to state records. His annual salary was $101,430.