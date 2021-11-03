Virginia Court of Appeals tosses out Hampton firearm convictions — again

Kimberly Paul Barney was tried three times for using a firearm in robberies almost four years ago in Hampton. One case ended in a mistrial and she was convicted twice. And now her convictions have been reversed twice — most recently Wednesday by the Virginia Court of Appeals.
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Corrections' website shows that Barney, 41, is an inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women who is set to be released Friday. Barney pleaded guilty to two robberies in Hampton that occurred on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, 2015. No weapon was recovered in either robbery. She was then tried separately on two charges of using a firearm.
According to an opinion Wednesday by a three-judge panel of the court, with one judge writing a concurring opinion, the first robbery occurred at a Walgreens store, where she placed a box of candy on the counter with a note on top of it that said it was a robbery and "stay calm, [and] don't make a sound if you want to live."
One of Barney's hands was in her sweatshirt pocket, creating a bulge pointed toward the cashier who believed it was a gun. However, the cashier, who handed cash over, never saw a firearm. Barney was caught the next day after another robbery. She was convicted of both counts of using a firearm during a robbery.
However, the Court of Appeals reversed those convictions in 2019, after finding an error in the jury instructions. The case was sent back for retrial. The firearm charge in the Dec. 26 robbery was dismissed by the judge on retrial and the jury could not agree on the Dec. 25 robbery and a mistrial was declared, according to the appeals court.
Barney was tried again and convicted. Her lawyer, Anthony J. Balady Jr., appealed, arguing that the judge should not have rejected his proposed supplemental jury instructions and that the evidence was insufficient to prove guilt. The appeals court panel agreed on both counts, reversed the convictions and dismissed the indictment against Barney.
Among other things, the majority opinion, written by Judge Glen A. Huff, noted that the cashier never saw a firearm, "and her subjective belief that the object was a firearm does not, on its own, establish the 'firearm' requirement under the statute."
"And, finally, while the note contained a threat against [the cashier's] life, it mentioned nothing of a weapon, let alone a firearm," wrote Huff.
Huff said that because Barney was acquitted of the firearm charge in the Dec. 26 robbery, evidence from that case could not be presented in her firearm trial stemming from the Dec. 25 robbery. "Without the cumulative effect of this evidence, the case against [Barney] collapses," wrote the judge.
(804) 649-6340