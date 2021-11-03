Virginia Court of Appeals tosses out Hampton firearm convictions — again

Kimberly Paul Barney was tried three times for using a firearm in robberies almost four years ago in Hampton. One case ended in a mistrial and she was convicted twice. And now her convictions have been reversed twice — most recently Wednesday by the Virginia Court of Appeals.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Corrections' website shows that Barney, 41, is an inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women who is set to be released Friday. Barney pleaded guilty to two robberies in Hampton that occurred on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, 2015. No weapon was recovered in either robbery. She was then tried separately on two charges of using a firearm.

According to an opinion Wednesday by a three-judge panel of the court, with one judge writing a concurring opinion, the first robbery occurred at a Walgreens store, where she placed a box of candy on the counter with a note on top of it that said it was a robbery and "stay calm, [and] don't make a sound if you want to live."

One of Barney's hands was in her sweatshirt pocket, creating a bulge pointed toward the cashier who believed it was a gun. However, the cashier, who handed cash over, never saw a firearm. Barney was caught the next day after another robbery. She was convicted of both counts of using a firearm during a robbery.