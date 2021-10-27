Virginia gets two new federal judges; two new vacancies are expected

Giles and Nachmanoff will fill the seats of judges Liam O'Grady and Anthony Trenga, who are taking senior status. They will both preside in court in Alexandria.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, said the two appointments mean that the district will, for the moment, have all of its current openings filled.

However, Tobias said Judge John A. Gibney Jr., who sits in Richmond, will assume senior status on Monday and Judge Raymond Jackson, whose chambers are in Norfolk, will become a senior judge on Nov. 23.

According to the U.S. Courts' website, judges are eligible to take senior status if they are at least 65 years old and have served at least 15 years on the bench, or any combination of age and years of service thereafter that equals 80. Judges must serve at least 10 years to qualify for senior status.

Senior judges may choose to handle a reduced caseload, but by taking senior status, even if maintaining a full caseload, a judge creates a vacancy on the court to be filled by the nomination and confirmation process.

Senior judges receive the salary of their position at the time of taking senior status as an annuity. Because there is no mandatory retirement age there is no requirement that they take senior status.