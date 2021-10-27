Virginia gets two new federal judges

The Eastern District of Virginia has two new U.S. District Court judges, one a former federal prosecutor and the other a former federal public defender.

Patricia Tolliver Giles, a prosecutor with the U.S. attorney's office and U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a federal public defender in the Eastern District from 2002 to 2015, have been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Giles on Tuesday, and Nachmanoff Wednesday.

Giles, from Hampton, is a graduate of the University of Virginia Law School and was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Bruce Lee. Her career as an assistant U.S. attorney included prosecuting the capital murder trial of MS-13 gang members.

Nachmanoff, also a graduate of the University of Virginia Law School, has been a magistrate judge in the district since 2015 and was the district's chief public defender from 2007 to 2015, supervising 60 attorneys and staff who represented 2,500 clients a year.

The two were recommended by Virginia's Democratic senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, nominated by President Joe Biden in July and approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in September.