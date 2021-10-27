Virginia gets two new federal judges

The Eastern District of Virginia has two new U.S. District Court judges, one a former federal prosecutor and the other a former federal public defender.
Patricia Tolliver Giles, a prosecutor with the U.S. attorney's office and U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a federal public defender in the Eastern District from 2002 to 2015, have been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Giles on Tuesday, and Nachmanoff Wednesday.
Giles, from Hampton, is a graduate of the University of Virginia Law School and was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Bruce Lee. Her career as an assistant U.S. attorney included prosecuting the capital murder trial of MS-13 gang members.
Nachmanoff, also a graduate of the University of Virginia Law School, has been a magistrate judge in the district since 2015 and was the district's chief public defender from 2007 to 2015, supervising 60 attorneys and staff who represented 2,500 clients a year.
The two were recommended by Virginia's Democratic senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, nominated by President Joe Biden in July and approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in September.
In a joint statement Wednesday, Kaine and Warner said, “We are pleased that the Senate voted to confirm Ms. Patricia Tolliver Giles and Judge Michael Nachmanoff to be U.S. District Court Judges in the Eastern District of Virginia. We were proud to recommend both to the President for appointment to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and are confident they will serve the Commonwealth and the country with distinction.”
Giles and Nachmanoff will fill the seats of judges Liam O'Grady and Anthony Trenga, who are taking senior status. They will both preside in court in Alexandria.
Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, said the two appointments mean that the district will, for the moment, have all of its current openings filled.
However, Tobias said Judge John A. Gibney Jr., who sits in Richmond, will assume senior status on Monday and Judge Raymond Jackson, whose chambers are in Norfolk, will become a senior judge on Nov. 23.
Warner and Kaine have not sent recommendations to the White House for those new openings, said Tobias. They have called for applications which will be screened, conduct interviews and then send suggestions to Biden who will likely make nominations early next year because there is a long queue of candidates awaiting White House consideration, he said.
The Eastern District of Virginia - one of the most important among the country's 94 federal judicial districts - stretches from Northern Virginia through Richmond and Central Virginia then east to include all of Hampton Roads. There are four divisions, Alexandria, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond where court houses are located.
