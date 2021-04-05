Virginia man and three other suspects charged in federal dog-fighting case

A King George County man and three others have been charged in U.S. District Court in Richmond with conspiracy in connection with alleged dog fighting operations.

Carlos L. Harvey, of King George; Chester A. Moody Jr., of Glenn Dale, Md.; Emmanuel A. Powe Sr., of Frederick, Md.; and Odell S. Anderson Sr., of Washington, D.C. were named in documents filed by the U.S. attorney's office on Friday.

No ages or court dates were immediately available. Anderson was also charged with taking a child to an animal fighting venture. The offenses were alleged to have occurred from 2015 through 2018.

According to prosecutors, the alleged co-conspirators maintained property and equipment to house and train "pit bull-type dogs" for use in dog fights. They also allegedly arranged for fights and transported dogs to fights.

The allegations stretch back to 2013 and include the arranging of dog fights in 2015, 2016 and 2017, including one in King George on April 3, 2017. The defendants allegedly met in the parking lot of the Walmart in King George and traveled from there to the home of one of Harvey's relatives where the fight was held.